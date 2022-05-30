Update V2022.2.5.28b - Bug fixes, QoL & small content

A new day, a new patch!
I have received some feedback again, some of which I have already been able to implement.
Here are the patch notes:
- Fixed a bug where the maximum lives in challenge mode were increased every round.
- On the map "A Breath Of Spring" the stairs now also have a collider. This means that abilities can also be cast there.
- The units "Toon Reaper - Magenta" and "Toon Ghost - Blue" now have a death animation.
- Corrected the description for Upgrade 3 for the Arcane tower.
- Fixed a bug where the unit "Seed Dark Treant" did not respawn after being destroyed.
- Items can now be stacked even if the two inventory slots to be stacked would exceed the maximum stack. In that case, the target will be filled up with the stacks from the source.
- Fixed a bug where the slow effect of abilities stacked whenever they were used.
- Added the map "To The Village" to the challenge mode.
- The default setting for the text overlays, e.g. when units receive damage or you receive crystals, has been increased. In addition, the range in the settings has been adjusted.
- The game speed no longer resets after pausing the game.
- Fixed a bug where you could visit the merchant more than once.
- A maximum wave count of 25 has been set for the map "The Winter is coming" in challenge mode.
