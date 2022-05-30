Update 1.24



Steam Workshop support (remaster version only) is already here.

The game's save system is very sensitive to the subscription order from Workshop, the list is filled in the order of subscriptions and has a limit of 27 additional slots. Changing the order in the list may damage your saves.

List of changes in both versions:

The minimum price for water, food and matter has been increased from 3 to 5.

Printed goods from specialized salon-shops stores can now also be delivered to the warehouse. But the building can also accumulate goods and it will be taken into account in the general consumption statistics.

Fixed a bug where the underground warehouse was still stolen by marauders.

Fixed a bug that stopped the construction of some large structures (especially dams)

Fixed a bug where slots were not restored after demolishing buildings in the orbital station in free build mode.

Interaction with Steam has been rewritten to support the Workshop.

Additional optimization performed.

Minor fixes in the interface.

Remaster version: