A small hotfix that fixes too high water levels around spawn in Et tu, Bingus. Olive trees have also been added along with more vegetation while reworking the terrain to solve the water level issue.

Additions

Olive trees and vegetation to Et tu, Bingus

Fixes

Fixed too high water level in Et tu, Bingus spawn area

Fixed missions ending prematurely due to an exfiltration bug

Keep on nooting, and more sure to pop in and tell us what you think about the updates!