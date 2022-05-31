5 new variants added

And Now for Something Completely Different

Today's update adds 5 new variants that offer gameplay that's different from the Klondikes and Spiders of the world. Instead of building on a tableau or moving cards to foundations, these games revolve around laying out all of the cards in a deck and arranging them in particular way.

Gaps

The goal of Gaps is to arrange cards into rows of in suit sequences from Two to King. Cards may be moved around according to the following rules:

A gap may be filled with a card that creates an in-suit sequence with the card to the left of the gap

Only a Two may be placed in the leftmost position of each row

A gap to the right of a King may not be filled

There are two redeals. A redeal will pick up all cards that are not part of a valid sequence. Removed cards are shuffled and redealt, leaving spaces between the existing sequences and the shuffled cards.

Double Gaps

Double Gaps is simply Gaps with two decks. All rules are the same.

Addiction

Addiction plays identically to Gaps, with the exception of the redeal rules. In Addiction, you get 3 redeals and the open spaces after the redeal will be in random locations.

Maze

The goal of Maze is to arrange 48 cards into 4 ascending suit sequences, each from Ace to Queen, from left to right. The following rules apply to moving cards:

Rows are considered continuous and run left to right and top to bottom

A card may be placed into a gap if it creates a same suit sequence with the card on the left or on the right of the gap

For example, a 4 of hearts may be placed into a gap if the card on the left is a 3 of hearts OR the card on the right is a 4 of hearts

Gaps to the right of a Queen may be filled with an Ace of a different suit (or with a card that creates a sequence on the right side of the gap)

Gaps to the left of an Ace may not be filled unless it creates a sequence with the left side of the gap

There is no redeal.

Accordion

The goal of Accordion is to move all cards into a single pile. Any pile can be moved onto the pile to its left, or the pile third to its left, if the top cards of the piles match in either suit or rank.