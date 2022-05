Version 0.5550920335

🎯 [Misc] Added full-screen support (i.e., no black-borders) for a plethora of uncommon wide-screen aspect ratios.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error that caused the map to not center on the cursor when zoomed given some aspect ratios.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error in the ripple shader that caused UI issues (partially black screen) given some aspect ratios.