STRIDE Update 9.4

Hey everyone!
Meet a small update in which we have made some edits to improve the gameplay and cosmetic changes!
We fixed:
- Fixed the difficulty level of bots in Arena mode
- Fixed a problem due to which some players could not get achievements in Arena mode
- Small fixes in localization
We added:
- Some new interface changes. You will see them in the game :D
Thanks to everyone who left their feedback and noted bugs in our Discord. The Multiplayer release is coming and now is the time to practice a little to be the best in the first days after the release.
Join our Discord community for live discussions and fresh news.
Cheers,
Joy Way team.
