STRIDE Update 9.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8837866 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 19:52:52 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Meet a small update in which we have made some edits to improve the gameplay and cosmetic changes!

We fixed:

Fixed the difficulty level of bots in Arena mode

Fixed a problem due to which some players could not get achievements in Arena mode

Small fixes in localization

We added:

Some new interface changes. You will see them in the game :D

Thanks to everyone who left their feedback and noted bugs in our Discord. The Multiplayer release is coming and now is the time to practice a little to be the best in the first days after the release.

Join our Discord community for live discussions and fresh news.

Cheers,

Joy Way team.