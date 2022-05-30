 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STRIDE update for 30 May 2022

STRIDE Update 9.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8837866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Meet a small update in which we have made some edits to improve the gameplay and cosmetic changes!

We fixed:

  • Fixed the difficulty level of bots in Arena mode
  • Fixed a problem due to which some players could not get achievements in Arena mode
  • Small fixes in localization

We added:

  • Some new interface changes. You will see them in the game :D

Thanks to everyone who left their feedback and noted bugs in our Discord. The Multiplayer release is coming and now is the time to practice a little to be the best in the first days after the release.

Join our Discord community for live discussions and fresh news.

Cheers,
Joy Way team.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link