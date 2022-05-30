1.1.13 Update

A crowd of onlookers may now spawn around homicide and burglary investigations. The presence of these curious citizens will drive down your Enforcement score. The onlookers can be dispersed by sending units to talk to them or with the helicopter megaphone. The crowd will not interfere with the investigation itself.

Police tape now appears around homicide and burglary investigations when a unit arrives at the scene. Establishing this perimeter will encourage onlookers to leave.

The police tape system for the structure fire event has been changed to work like the new police tape system for burglaries and homicides. As soon as any unit appears at the scene, the police tape will be established.

Using the helicopter megaphone now causes the helicopter to stop moving if it was following a suspect. This will help prevent a situation where a helicopter dispatched to a crowd by clicking on a suspect would follow the suspect away from the crowd if that suspect left upon hearing the helicopter's instruction to leave the area.

Activating the Helicopter Pad perk now triggers a notification from the tip system advising the player that the helicopter still needs to be purchased at a Police Department before it can be used.

Fixed an issue that would cause the "Insufficient Funds" message to get stuck on the interface when trying to buy a helicopter without enough money to actually do so.

Fixed a bug that could cause warrants to reappear on the map for suspects who were already under arrest when restoring a game.