Patch version 1.0.27

30 May 2022

I'm working on a new content update for the game, but it's a bit technically complex so we're still a few weeks out from its release. In the meantime, though, here are some more bug fixes and improvements!

-- boosted the base experience given by attacking an enemy without killing from 10 to 12. This lowers the base number of non-lethal attacks to level up a character from 10 to 8.33 (not accounting for level differences, skill cost experience bonuses, and staling.)

-- fixed: skill cost was being double-counted when calculating experience gain, resulting in psy users gaining experience much faster than they should have relative to non-psy users.

-- fixed: the player wouldn't lose if their Camp was destroyed in battle.

-- fixed: due to a missing check, destructible objects with passability of flying were sinking into the ground when subjected to knockback.

-- fixed: BonusDmg tags on weapons (e.g. with Poisoned or Burning weapons) could duplicate during scene changes.

-- fixed some errors and inconsistencies in bonus damage calculation and previewing.