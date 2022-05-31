Workshop is now available; Mod maker updated!

[0.8.5025 Version Update] Updated at 22:00 on May 30, 2022

Steam Workshop is open now! Go to the Workshop page in Steam, or go to the in-game <b>MOD Store</b> to pick and subscribe Mods.

Added the function to modify some of the configuration tables.

Added the function to edit code in the mod maker.

Added the function to modify resources in the mod maker.

Fixed the problem that the Destiny(Nature) created by the mod maker could not be randomized in some cases.

Fixed the problem that the condition isHaveItem (whether there are no specified props in the backpack) cannot determine the mount.

Fixed the problem that the parameters (0, 1, 2) of the plot command (delNPCLuck) are invalid.

Fixed the problem that the plot command (addNPCLuck) would exert extra Destiny to the player.

Fixed the problem that the condition pilCount (increase alchemy output) is invalid.

Fixed the problem that NPC's interactive plots may get stuck or the dialogue text may not be displayed normally under certain circumstances.

Fixed the problem that NPC's interactive plot would be triggered in some dungeon of the main plot, resulting in abnormal settlement.