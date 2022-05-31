Workshop is now available; Mod maker updated!

[0.8.5025 Version Update] Updated at 22:00 on May 30, 2022
-
Steam Workshop is open now! Go to the Workshop page in Steam, or go to the in-game <b>MOD Store</b> to pick and subscribe Mods.
-
Added the function to modify some of the configuration tables.
-
Added the function to edit code in the mod maker.
-
Added the function to modify resources in the mod maker.
-
Fixed the problem that the Destiny(Nature) created by the mod maker could not be randomized in some cases.
-
Fixed the problem that the condition isHaveItem (whether there are no specified props in the backpack) cannot determine the mount.
-
Fixed the problem that the parameters (0, 1, 2) of the plot command (delNPCLuck) are invalid.
-
Fixed the problem that the plot command (addNPCLuck) would exert extra Destiny to the player.
-
Fixed the problem that the condition pilCount (increase alchemy output) is invalid.
-
Fixed the problem that NPC's interactive plots may get stuck or the dialogue text may not be displayed normally under certain circumstances.
-
Fixed the problem that NPC's interactive plot would be triggered in some dungeon of the main plot, resulting in abnormal settlement.
-
Fixed some dialogue texts of NPCs.
Changed files in this update