Bunker 2322 update for 30 May 2022

Hello!

30 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rumors that our entire team fell into a cryo-sleep before 2322 are greatly exaggerated! We are cheerful, cheerful and work tirelessly with hands, feet, keyboards, brushes and paints!
And here are the proofs.
The "Bunker" has released the biggest update of all that the game has ever had.
Now you can read the story of Mei waking up in the world after the end of the world to the very end. Bam! Pun intended!)

Well, the achievements, of course. Where without them. I know you love them. So, they are now there. In the amount of eight pieces. Not so much to collect them all. I believe in you!

