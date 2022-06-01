Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Update VI

Ave Imperator, Force Commanders.

We have released an update today for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters that resolves a crash some players may have experienced when using Big Picture Mode in Steam.

If you find yourself experiencing crashes or issues loading saved games after this update then please try verifying your Steam game files.

To do this:

Right click the game in your Library, or click the gear icon from the game's Library page on the far right

From the drop down menu, select Properties...

Select the Local Files tab and click the Verify integrity of game files... button

Steam may take a few minutes to verify the files but once complete this should resolve most issues. If the issue persists please submit a report on our Issue Tracker or reach out to our Support Team.

Thank you for your continued support. We continue to investigate your reports and feedback and look at what improvements we can offer in future updates.