Version 0.613 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8837581 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 18:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

Inputs

■ Added function to toggle help panel with key "f1"

■ Changed camera movements to dpad controls for vehicles with controller

■ Fixed error with setup arm2 for keyboard

■ Fixed error with setup arm2 for controller

Multiplayer

■ Added function to press enter after typing the server password

■ Fixed error with setup correct collision for inventory items, if new client connected

Reworked

■ Reworked style for character help panel

■ Reworked style for vehicle help panel

Functionality

■ Added function to sell vehicles at scrapyard

■ Added function to transport items in the bed for trailer "lowloader01"

■ Added function to pause the game if player open the bugreport window in singleplayer

Changed

■ Changed color for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Changed color for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Changed collision between bucket for vehicle "excavator01" and claim (resolved glitch bucket into claim everytime)

■ Changed collision between bucket for vehicle "miniexcavator01" and claim (resolved glitch bucket into claim everytime)

■ Changed workmode for vehicle "excavator01" (body stays in position)

■ Changed workmode for vehicle "miniexcavator01" (body stays in position)

■ Changed mesh for item "flashlight01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with frozen vehicle after teleport to store

■ Fixed error with frozen vehicle after teleport to claim

■ Fixed error with freaking out after teleport vehicle to store

■ Fixed error with freaking out after teleport vehicle to claim

■ Fixed error with close widget, if player on helpmarker and enter a vehicle

■ Fixed error with showing wrong keybinding icon for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with edit charactername, cursor jumps to end

■ Fixed error with delete all items inside object "dumpster01"

■ Fixed error with fill water manual inside item "highbanker01" and continuous show water animation

■ Fixed error with fill water manual inside item "washingplantportable01" and continuous show water animation

■ Fixed error with volume for item "bucket05" (old 0.5 liter and new 0.1 liter)

■ Fixed error with setup correct lightbeam for item "flashlight01"

■ Fixed error with setup correct lightbeam for item "headlight01"

■ Fixed error with move camera while crouching without camera shaking (more work needed)

Improvements

■ Improved performance

Savegame

■ Added save variable "doors" to savegame for vehicles

■ Added save variable "engine" to savegame for vehicles

■ Added save variable "handbrake" to savegame for vehicles

■ Added save variable "lights" to savegame for vehicles

■ Added save variable "indicators" to savegame for vehicles