Version 0.613 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing error messages
■ Added missing popup messages
Inputs
■ Added function to toggle help panel with key "f1"
■ Changed camera movements to dpad controls for vehicles with controller
■ Fixed error with setup arm2 for keyboard
■ Fixed error with setup arm2 for controller
Multiplayer
■ Added function to press enter after typing the server password
■ Fixed error with setup correct collision for inventory items, if new client connected
Reworked
■ Reworked style for character help panel
■ Reworked style for vehicle help panel
Functionality
■ Added function to sell vehicles at scrapyard
■ Added function to transport items in the bed for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Added function to pause the game if player open the bugreport window in singleplayer
Changed
■ Changed color for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Changed color for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Changed collision between bucket for vehicle "excavator01" and claim (resolved glitch bucket into claim everytime)
■ Changed collision between bucket for vehicle "miniexcavator01" and claim (resolved glitch bucket into claim everytime)
■ Changed workmode for vehicle "excavator01" (body stays in position)
■ Changed workmode for vehicle "miniexcavator01" (body stays in position)
■ Changed mesh for item "flashlight01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with frozen vehicle after teleport to store
■ Fixed error with frozen vehicle after teleport to claim
■ Fixed error with freaking out after teleport vehicle to store
■ Fixed error with freaking out after teleport vehicle to claim
■ Fixed error with close widget, if player on helpmarker and enter a vehicle
■ Fixed error with showing wrong keybinding icon for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with edit charactername, cursor jumps to end
■ Fixed error with delete all items inside object "dumpster01"
■ Fixed error with fill water manual inside item "highbanker01" and continuous show water animation
■ Fixed error with fill water manual inside item "washingplantportable01" and continuous show water animation
■ Fixed error with volume for item "bucket05" (old 0.5 liter and new 0.1 liter)
■ Fixed error with setup correct lightbeam for item "flashlight01"
■ Fixed error with setup correct lightbeam for item "headlight01"
■ Fixed error with move camera while crouching without camera shaking (more work needed)
Improvements
■ Improved performance
Savegame
■ Added save variable "doors" to savegame for vehicles
■ Added save variable "engine" to savegame for vehicles
■ Added save variable "handbrake" to savegame for vehicles
■ Added save variable "lights" to savegame for vehicles
■ Added save variable "indicators" to savegame for vehicles
Changed files in this update