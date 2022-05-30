Share · View all patches · Build 8837297 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 17:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Just a small balance patch based on v9.04 data, Nova Cup, and other feedback.

Cartel

• Income penalty after wave 10: -38 → -37

Castle

• Income bonus after wave 10: +43 → +44

Slight buffs to Cartel and Castle to diversify the playstyle meta.

Counterattack

• +60 mythium if you leak → +40 mythium if you leak. Also, +40 mythium immediately.

This makes Counterattack less niche and more versatile.

Chloropixie

• Damage: 43 → 44

Sakura

• Health: 1400 → 1360

• Damage: 100 → 99

• Superbloom: 140 health and 10 damage → 110 health and 8 damage

• Superbloom now gives 2 stacks starting wave 11

• Sakura value increase per Superbloom stack: 20 → 15

• Fixed value-based interactions with Alpha Male & Lioness

Less strong as an opening, but now viable to build in the mid and late game.

Killer Slugs

• Attack speed: 1.205 → 1.19

Wale Chief

• Health: 7900 → 8100

Chonkier Chiefs make sending on wave 18 more rewarding.