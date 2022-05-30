Just a small balance patch based on v9.04 data, Nova Cup, and other feedback.
Cartel
• Income penalty after wave 10: -38 → -37
Castle
• Income bonus after wave 10: +43 → +44
Slight buffs to Cartel and Castle to diversify the playstyle meta.
Counterattack
• +60 mythium if you leak → +40 mythium if you leak. Also, +40 mythium immediately.
This makes Counterattack less niche and more versatile.
Chloropixie
• Damage: 43 → 44
Sakura
• Health: 1400 → 1360
• Damage: 100 → 99
• Superbloom: 140 health and 10 damage → 110 health and 8 damage
• Superbloom now gives 2 stacks starting wave 11
• Sakura value increase per Superbloom stack: 20 → 15
• Fixed value-based interactions with Alpha Male & Lioness
Less strong as an opening, but now viable to build in the mid and late game.
Killer Slugs
• Attack speed: 1.205 → 1.19
Wale Chief
• Health: 7900 → 8100
Chonkier Chiefs make sending on wave 18 more rewarding.
