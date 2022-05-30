 Skip to content

Everyday Life Edengrall update for 30 May 2022

V0.40.2.7 on Nightly

V0.40.2.7 on Nightly

Last edited by Wendy

Features:
Added optional conditions for foraging rewards. (Some items only appear at certain days or time of day)
Added optional post generation code to rewards. (Foraged seeds have different traits than ones gotten from cutting grass)

Changes:
Free cooking effects now support multiple charges of it
More changes to gathering spots

Bugs:
Fixed plant traits not properly considering incompatibilities
Fixed Adam losing all momentum when pausing mid air
Fixed some values not having defaults on configurations
Fixed cooking free effects not working properly

