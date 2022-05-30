V0.40.2.7 on Nightly

Share · View all patches · Build 8837225 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 17:32:24 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Added optional conditions for foraging rewards. (Some items only appear at certain days or time of day)

Added optional post generation code to rewards. (Foraged seeds have different traits than ones gotten from cutting grass)

Changes:

Free cooking effects now support multiple charges of it

More changes to gathering spots

Bugs:

Fixed plant traits not properly considering incompatibilities

Fixed Adam losing all momentum when pausing mid air

Fixed some values not having defaults on configurations

Fixed cooking free effects not working properly