CYBRID V. 0.8.3.9 NEW OST + UPDATE

Hey players, an UPDATE V.0.8.3.9 has just been released.

NEW CONTENT!

' Added a new Music Pack with all difficulty levels which is on the second page!

SAVAGE

HYPER

LION KING

ESCAPE

' Added Skins for weapons, now all weapons have 4 for each, you can change them in the "Customization" section

' Added 5 types of markers on enemies with swords that you can select in the "Customization" section

Fixed / Changed

' Changed position centering, now it depends on the position of the center in SteamVR.

' You can also adjust it in "Setting - Room Adjust"

' A lot of optimization has been carried out, unnecessary effects have been removed, so that it would be better to see opponents that are approaching you.

' Changed the speed and length of the approach of opponents with swords, now opponents who are behind the enemy can be seen better.

' At the first start, the player must go through a short but important tutorial.

' Improved hitting enemies with a sword

' The 2nd and 3rd "Special Levels" have been changed and improved, and an additional new track can be randomly included for each.

Added

' Time for each track has been added to the menu.

' Added two large page switch buttons on the left and right

' To the left of the Play button shows the number of opponents with "S" sword, "G" pistol, as well as the number of "#" turrets and walls.

' Added a "Patch Note" button so you can read about the latest updates.

' Now you can adjust the position of the hands.

First and third person camera

' Now you can choose one of the two desired angles, first and third person

' You can also turn off the display of the helmet and hands.

' You can also enable displaying you only in the first location next to the window by clicking on "One Menu Scene"

' In the settings, you can choose the angle of view, the location of the camera (For a more accurate display, use the screen display in the Steam VR menu, place it on your hand or in space and adjust the view you need)

Note: This mode was chosen for the purpose of high-quality display of the visual part of the game, third-party programs distort the image, and also do not show the effects correctly.

join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD

Great game everyone and see you in the future!