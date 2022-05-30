Hellstuck Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8837124 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 17:32:34 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Hope you all are having a great day. Amazing how over 20 of you have already beat the game, with some insanely fast times!

Today we bring you some quality bug fixes, which should improve core game experience:

Bug fix to stop phantom 'clone' players appearing and copying your every move

Bug fix to stop falling through platforms when attempting to jump whilst standing still

Platform sizes on the quicksand level, and their colliders now match so this should stop any falling through on edges

Moved the second platform on quicksand level so it's easier to enter

Jumping in quicksand will move your character up with more velocity, requiring less jumps

Bug fix to the high scores not showing names correctly

Thanks for all your comments!