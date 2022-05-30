 Skip to content

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends update for 30 May 2022

Hellstuck Patch 1.0.2

Hellstuck Patch 1.0.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Hope you all are having a great day. Amazing how over 20 of you have already beat the game, with some insanely fast times!

Today we bring you some quality bug fixes, which should improve core game experience:

  • Bug fix to stop phantom 'clone' players appearing and copying your every move
  • Bug fix to stop falling through platforms when attempting to jump whilst standing still
  • Platform sizes on the quicksand level, and their colliders now match so this should stop any falling through on edges
  • Moved the second platform on quicksand level so it's easier to enter
  • Jumping in quicksand will move your character up with more velocity, requiring less jumps
  • Bug fix to the high scores not showing names correctly

Thanks for all your comments!

  • Terror Dog Studio team

