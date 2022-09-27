Lost Fleet Uncloaking into Early Access

We're excited to announce the launch of Lost Fleet into Early Access! Lets talk about our plans and how you can help shape development.

EA Release Trailer



Learning to Play

We'll be rolling out a Guide as well as additional in game tutorial content as quick as we can, in the meantime for those of you wanting to see the game we recommend the excellent Wanderbots.

Early Access Plans

We're a small 2 man team so choosing where our Early Access time is spent will be critical, here's what we're looking at right now:

Expanding the roster of Ships: There are 21 playable ships right now + 2 more coming in the next few weeks. We'll be looking closely for feedback on designs you'd like to see added to the game as well as ways we can improve our current lineup.

New Modes: We've already started work on a limitless survival mode in which you hold out against an endless wave of enemies from the campaign. If you have an idea for a game type you'd like to see, hit the

Community Discussions and let us know! (also we want to do gun game but with ships)

New Areas and Bosses will be coming, expect some teaser soon.

Controller Support, HOTAS and the Deck: Fans of flight games are passionate about their controls so we hope you'll bear with us as we work to get support out for each of these. Support for Steam Deck will have to be unofficial for now but I'll be spending some spare time with my Deck getting it running as well as I can.

We'll be running some Skirmish Events to test the hard limit for max number of players. We want to see how many players we can get into a skirmish match before we set any in-game limits.

Thank you!

Finally a big thank you to everyone supporting us, we couldn't do this without you and we're very excited for what comes next!