Patch 1.0.1.0

First of all, thank you very much for your support!

Releasing my first game has been a very exciting journey, and this is just the begining.

Here come the first patch for Roady Life: This udpate will fix many issues encoutered by players.

I'm still working on fixing bugs, and will also start soon adding more content, including some very cool player's suggestions!

Detailled change log for this update:

Stability:

Fix a crash when entering a vehicle after completing a convey mission

Bug fix:

Fix "enter vehicle" interaction still shown after completing a convey mission

Fix industry content display not always showing when entering zone

Fix loading an existing game filling industries tank too much

Fix map missions not triggering if saving/loading during a mission

Fix car workshop not always showing the right repair price

Fix car workshop not cleaning the list of reparable vehicles

Fix small trailer accepting only two crates

Fix emptying/filling interaction not always showing

Fix gimbal lock on vehicle's camera

Fix current convey missions broken when loading a game

Fix broken down vehicles broken when loading a game

Multiplayer:

Fix existing convey mission zone not shown on client when joining an existing game

Changes:

Decrease TUCA-CR crate capacity to 2

Increase all trailers tire's grip

Add a dark background under current missions display

Tweak Food processing plant recipe and tank size

Slow down contract difficulty increase over time

Istia map:

Fix some collectables location

Rename a "Text" road sign

Hoochewan Hills map: