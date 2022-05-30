Patch 1.0.1.0

First of all, thank you very much for your support!
Releasing my first game has been a very exciting journey, and this is just the begining.
Here come the first patch for Roady Life: This udpate will fix many issues encoutered by players.
I'm still working on fixing bugs, and will also start soon adding more content, including some very cool player's suggestions!
Detailled change log for this update:
Stability:
- Fix a crash when entering a vehicle after completing a convey mission
Bug fix:
- Fix "enter vehicle" interaction still shown after completing a convey mission
- Fix industry content display not always showing when entering zone
- Fix loading an existing game filling industries tank too much
- Fix map missions not triggering if saving/loading during a mission
- Fix car workshop not always showing the right repair price
- Fix car workshop not cleaning the list of reparable vehicles
- Fix small trailer accepting only two crates
- Fix emptying/filling interaction not always showing
- Fix gimbal lock on vehicle's camera
- Fix current convey missions broken when loading a game
- Fix broken down vehicles broken when loading a game
Multiplayer:
- Fix existing convey mission zone not shown on client when joining an existing game
Changes:
- Decrease TUCA-CR crate capacity to 2
- Increase all trailers tire's grip
- Add a dark background under current missions display
- Tweak Food processing plant recipe and tank size
- Slow down contract difficulty increase over time
Istia map:
- Fix some collectables location
- Rename a "Text" road sign
Hoochewan Hills map:
- Polish landscape and zones
- Automatic barrier on tunnels also open for players
- Reduce AI traffic speed
- Rename some areas
Changed files in this update