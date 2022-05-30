Update 16: New map, AI and performance improvements + fixes!



This update adds a new bank called "Clepto Bank", it's a medium-sized bank that should work best with 4-8 players and features a large customer area over two stories, three vaults, a large VIP office with a one-way mirror and new loot, and much more!



Robber bots also received some upgrades, they will prioritize saving smaller amounts of money now, instead of running around with money bags trying to increase their total carried money first before searching for an escape van. They also grab any dropped money bags near them while already holding a money bag. and all bots and NPCs will also no longer get stuck on Big Bank at the big windows near the entrance once those were destroyed.

The graphic setting will now also influence the distance over which dynamic lights are rendered, which should result in a big performance boost on "Low" and "Medium" settings, especially on custom maps.

Speaking of custom maps, the server browser will now display the current custom map name instead of only showing "Custom Map".

Another common request was the option to change the required money on dedicated servers, which is why there now is a new "Change required Money" vote option, which players can use to change the stolen money requirements for the robber team on any server. To ensure the robber team doesn't use this feature to make life easier for them, any changes are applied in the next round!

There are also some other minor improvements and bug fixes like robber masks showing in the selection phase, you can take a look at all changes in the full changelog below.

If you have any feedback or questions please let me know!

Full changelog:

New:

added new map "Clepto Bank"

class selection menu now shows the current masks of robbers

added "Change required Money" vote

Changes:

robber bots now pickup any moneybags that are close to them if they are already carrying money

graphic setting now changes dynamic light draw distances, big performance impact, especially on custom maps

robber bots now prioritize getting money to a van over maximizing carried money first

FBI's motion detector now only pings once every 2 seconds instead of spam pinging

server browser now shows the name of the custom map instead of only showing "Custom Map"

Hitman now pings all cops with his ability

Map Changes:

fixed NPCs gettings stuck near destroyed windows on Big Bank

added NPC customer spawn to "Statue of Liberty" spawn on New York

Level Editor:

fixed 3d text not appearing for clients

improved Pirate Ship object performance

Fixes: