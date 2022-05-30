Update 0.5 (MAP)

MAP COMPLETED

We have finished adding all the components required for the game map.

The bathrooms are now open so that our patients can go and look at themselves in the mirror, maybe they will find what they were looking for.

The doors with their respective frames, the one in the kitchen is now interactive, you have to push to pass through it.

Updated the collisions of some objects.

The lights that were removed in order to upgrade to UE5 Lumen are back.

Improvements to 3D objects.

Syringe in the infirmary cupboard.

[h1]Bug fixes

No previous bugs have been reported so we haven't had to fix anything during the development of this update.

Upcoming updates....

0.6 Tutorial

0.7 UI Redesign