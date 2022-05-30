Patch 1.5.7 Notes

Changes:

• removed Hud number from the two calves boss fight

• increased final boss super attack damage

• increased health of the dasher mini-boss

• added additional bounces to molten ball in galactic mooball

• improved overall joystick output when moving and aiming

• improve Spanish localization

• increased maximum zoom on all mutliplayer maps

• improved enemies’ overall stability

• disabled vibrations on pause

• added physics interpolation on main character

Bug Fixes:

• fixed final wave in Survive the Waves multiplayer mode where enemies are not retargeting other landers when first lander is killed

• fixed Survive the Waves end screen alignment and localization

• fixed camera snap on the Door device in Night Forest biome

• fixed bottom force bender behaviour in Night Forest

• fixed floating graphics in Caves biome

• fixed technical issues with background creatures in Hills biome

• fixed broken platform shade graphics in Daily Forest biome

• fixed issue with laser before Daily Forest biome cow boss encounter

• fixes issues with active webs on spider cow boss battle arena

• fixed Inner Tree graphics in Hills biome

• fixed weapon upgrades not working in Survive the Waves multiplayer mode

• fixed flipped role text on the top right Hud in Mooltiplayer

• fixed an animation issue with cow not visible during “lander turning into a cow” event in Night Forest biome

• fixed stuck glitch during a frozen cow boss encounter

• fixed foreground graphics issues in Night Forest biome

• fixed tree graphics in Dasher boss arena

• fixed an issue with background creatures disappearing when pausing the game

• fixed a battery particle that persists after cow outro event in Night Forest biome

• fixed a rotation bug of the mooriken weapon

• fixed broken interactions between firework enemy’s bullets and force bender

• fixed disappearing creatures when pausing the game

• fixed Universe ball description

• fixed joystick sensitivity in multiplayer menus

• fixed sorting of ice impact particles

• fixed Italian localization in starting cutscene dialog

• fixed Spanish localization

• fixed grenades area damage

• added Full Screen Mode dropdown in main menu options screen

• fixed white screen stuck on main menu

• fixed localization in pause screen controls option in PvP multiplatyer mode