Patch 1.5.7 Notes

Changes:
• removed Hud number from the two calves boss fight
• increased final boss super attack damage
• increased health of the dasher mini-boss
• added additional bounces to molten ball in galactic mooball
• improved overall joystick output when moving and aiming
• improve Spanish localization
• increased maximum zoom on all mutliplayer maps
• improved enemies’ overall stability
• disabled vibrations on pause
• added physics interpolation on main character
Bug Fixes:
• fixed final wave in Survive the Waves multiplayer mode where enemies are not retargeting other landers when first lander is killed
• fixed Survive the Waves end screen alignment and localization
• fixed camera snap on the Door device in Night Forest biome
• fixed bottom force bender behaviour in Night Forest
• fixed floating graphics in Caves biome
• fixed technical issues with background creatures in Hills biome
• fixed broken platform shade graphics in Daily Forest biome
• fixed issue with laser before Daily Forest biome cow boss encounter
• fixes issues with active webs on spider cow boss battle arena
• fixed Inner Tree graphics in Hills biome
• fixed weapon upgrades not working in Survive the Waves multiplayer mode
• fixed flipped role text on the top right Hud in Mooltiplayer
• fixed an animation issue with cow not visible during “lander turning into a cow” event in Night Forest biome
• fixed stuck glitch during a frozen cow boss encounter
• fixed foreground graphics issues in Night Forest biome
• fixed tree graphics in Dasher boss arena
• fixed an issue with background creatures disappearing when pausing the game
• fixed a battery particle that persists after cow outro event in Night Forest biome
• fixed a rotation bug of the mooriken weapon
• fixed broken interactions between firework enemy’s bullets and force bender
• fixed disappearing creatures when pausing the game
• fixed Universe ball description
• fixed joystick sensitivity in multiplayer menus
• fixed sorting of ice impact particles
• fixed Italian localization in starting cutscene dialog
• fixed Spanish localization
• fixed grenades area damage
• added Full Screen Mode dropdown in main menu options screen
• fixed white screen stuck on main menu
• fixed localization in pause screen controls option in PvP multiplatyer mode
Changed files in this update