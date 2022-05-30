Patch 1.3.6 - Achievement Bug

Greetings, everyone!
Version 1.3.6 is now live and you should be seeing release build 1.3.6 at the upper corner of the main menu. If you're not seeing the latest version number there, try updating the game manually or restarting your Steam client.
Achievement Bug
There was an achievement bug in the last version that prevented achievements from being properly registered, which is now fixed.
Minor Cleanup
There were still some leftover issue from when the text sfx was removed and this is also fixed now.
As usual, please report any bugs, errors or even any suggestions and feedback by posting here:
http://steamcommunity.com/app/652510/discussions/0/1368380934245938749/
Alternatively, you can also contact me directly from here:
http://neetbytes.com/contact/
