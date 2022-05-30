Patch 1.3.6 - Achievement Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 8836423 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 15:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, everyone!

Version 1.3.6 is now live and you should be seeing release build 1.3.6 at the upper corner of the main menu. If you're not seeing the latest version number there, try updating the game manually or restarting your Steam client.

Achievement Bug

There was an achievement bug in the last version that prevented achievements from being properly registered, which is now fixed.

Minor Cleanup

There were still some leftover issue from when the text sfx was removed and this is also fixed now.

As usual, please report any bugs, errors or even any suggestions and feedback by posting here:

http://steamcommunity.com/app/652510/discussions/0/1368380934245938749/

Alternatively, you can also contact me directly from here:

http://neetbytes.com/contact/