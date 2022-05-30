'HEARTBEAT' Update - Hotfix #3

Hey!

We are very grateful to all the players who left their feedback after the hotfix #2 on Friday. Thanks to them, literally today we managed to fix some problems. The rest of the fixes will be released soon.

Today we fixed:

Fixed some interface settings and modifications. For some players, they were not displayed and they couldn't make changes to them

Fixed a bug with height calibration in the game due to which players couldn't start the tutorial

Fixed the display of hands for HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets

We are continuing to work on other issues that are still in the game. Join our Discord server for live discussions and fresh news about the upcoming updates.

Best regards,

Joy Way team.