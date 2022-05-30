Update 0.38 - Custom Equipment Creators

Custom equipment creators

In the create panel of the main menu, you can open the new custom item creators, where you can import custom models, adjust settings and download/upload workshop items.



The type of items you can create are:

Melee weapons

Ranged weapons

Shields

Grenades

Helmets

Chest Plates

Arm/Leg Plates

Face Equipment

Middle Equipment (new slot for static equipment which is attached to the body of a unit)

Backpacks

Attachments (Sights, barrels, grips, laser/lamps, bayonets)

The custom equipment items can be used pretty much anywhere, where you can also use vanilla equipment. This means custom units, placed items, prefabs, battles, traders, scripting, ...

In most parts of the game there is no real difference between vanilla and custom equipment. And the best part is that you never have to subscribe to or download additional files when you try to use content (battles, units, prefabs, ...) with custom items, because everything will be included in the battle/prefab/unit file. Unlike other content, custom items are also protected. That means that only you can modify and upload your item to the workshop, but everyone else can use it in their creations.

A lot of work has been put into this feature to make sure everything is as easy to use as possible. The game contains descriptiong for all item settings and will show what's wrong if your item settings are invalid. I recommend to read this guide which contains all you need to know about importing, creating and using custom equipment items: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2810060862

Other improvements

This update also contains some other minor improvements.

Reduced lag when returning from playing a battle back to the editor

Reduced lag when entering the custom battle editor from the main menu

Adjusted tooltips so that they can be read more easily

Added warning icon to menu buttons when workshop content is not fully loaded

Bug fixes

More fixes for known errors will be coming soon!

Fixed for loop node when used to count down

Fixed a bug that caused custom HUD info messages to flicker

Fixed that static HMG with shield could not be aimed up and down

Fixed WW1 chest armor clipping with WW1 shirt

Fixed incorrect behaviour of the key input event nodes

Fixed a bug that caused placed vanilla units to be re-randomized when playing

Fixed that flamethrowers would cause friendly fire when friendly fire was deactivated

Fixed missing wall attachment slots on modular door frames

Fixed a bug that caused a picked up weapon to the dropped out of the player's hands

Fixed wrong output type on the 'OnConsume' event node

Fixed main menu button animations

Fixed that the mech control unit would clip through the mech while rotating

Fixed that units could walk through gun safes

Fixed a loading crash when invalid control characters were present in prefab files

Workshop item loading process in main menu will now display the correct progress

Coming up next