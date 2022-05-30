Update 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8836119 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 14:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello bartenders!

The first post-launch update has arrived! Three new cocktails, plus several revisions and important fixes are included in this update. Please leave any feedback and suggestions in the community forum for future updates!

• Added Ambassador, El Presidente, Gimlet recipes

• Added saved light states in Story mode

• Increased Arcade mode waiting and order time limits

• Fixed invert mouse setting

• Fixed quiz false negative answers

• Fixed arcade soft lock when level ends while pouring

• Fixed NPC soft lock in club

• Optimized performance

• Revised liquid color mixing logic

• Revised some recipe image renders

• Revised bar surface materials

Check out the new cocktails!

Ambassador

A simple but tasty cocktail similar to a Screwdriver, the Ambassador is a tequila-based cocktail that gets a hint of added sweetness from its sugar syrup.

El Presidente

A classic cocktail from the 1930's likely named after Cuban President Mario García Menocal, this recipe for the El Presidente is a popular variation that was created during Prohibition in Havana.

Gimlet

A classic gin-based cocktail with a long history and many variations, the Gimlet is a popular and refreshing cocktail often classified as a gin sour.