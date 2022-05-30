Update: A probabilistic exception has been fixed

With the help of the player (Mr. White), we found the following exception that may hinder the experience and have now been fixed:

In the room where the story of a cube and three spheres takes place, if the physical collision goes wrong, there is a chance that the fragments of the spheres will get jammed and the experience will not be able to go on. The exception has been fixed and tested more than 10 times. Since physical collisions do have a degree of randomness, there is still a very tiny chance that something unexpected will happen. However, this update has modified the logic for the continuation of the experience, so that if something goes wrong, it will not prevent the continuation of the experience.