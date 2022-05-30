 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hypnosis Reveries update for 30 May 2022

Update: A probabilistic exception has been fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 8835971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the help of the player (Mr. White), we found the following exception that may hinder the experience and have now been fixed:

  • In the room where the story of a cube and three spheres takes place, if the physical collision goes wrong, there is a chance that the fragments of the spheres will get jammed and the experience will not be able to go on. The exception has been fixed and tested more than 10 times. Since physical collisions do have a degree of randomness, there is still a very tiny chance that something unexpected will happen. However, this update has modified the logic for the continuation of the experience, so that if something goes wrong, it will not prevent the continuation of the experience.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link