Ember Knights update for 30 May 2022

Patch Notes v0.2.1 b3085

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Knights!

With v0.2, we had a few small issues that we’ve wanted to address. Please see below for the full list of fixes and balancing changes for this patch!

Balancing

  • Added a red circle to the Snow Witch’s ice spikes
  • Reduced the volume on the lightning and tear in the Nexus by 50%
  • Added additional details for the Poison Wheel relic

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where resetting the Ember Tree didn’t remove the previous effects
  • Fixed a bug where auto aim wasn’t targeting ice traps and Phalanx flags
  • Fixed a bug where the boss/miniboss HP bar was still showing after the player died
  • Fixed a bug with the Conduit Spike relic not triggering with the Staff
  • Fixed a bug with the Ripe Elderberry and Surge Pendant relics where the status effects weren’t being applied for levels greater than 1
  • Fixed a bug with the fade to black not taking up the entire screen during death
  • Fixed a bug with Arlan’s dialogue in the Nexus
  • Fixed an issue where dying in a solo game would prevent input in the Nexus on a new run
  • Fixed a few issues related to players getting stuck during boss/miniboss sequences

As always, a big thanks to our community for continuing to provide valuable feedback!

Doom Turtle

