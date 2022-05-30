Patch Notes v0.2.1 b3085

Share · View all patches · Build 8835939 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 15:13:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Knights!

With v0.2, we had a few small issues that we’ve wanted to address. Please see below for the full list of fixes and balancing changes for this patch!

Balancing

Added a red circle to the Snow Witch’s ice spikes

Reduced the volume on the lightning and tear in the Nexus by 50%

Added additional details for the Poison Wheel relic

Bugs

Fixed a bug where resetting the Ember Tree didn’t remove the previous effects

Fixed a bug where auto aim wasn’t targeting ice traps and Phalanx flags

Fixed a bug where the boss/miniboss HP bar was still showing after the player died

Fixed a bug with the Conduit Spike relic not triggering with the Staff

Fixed a bug with the Ripe Elderberry and Surge Pendant relics where the status effects weren’t being applied for levels greater than 1

Fixed a bug with the fade to black not taking up the entire screen during death

Fixed a bug with Arlan’s dialogue in the Nexus

Fixed an issue where dying in a solo game would prevent input in the Nexus on a new run

Fixed a few issues related to players getting stuck during boss/miniboss sequences

As always, a big thanks to our community for continuing to provide valuable feedback!

Doom Turtle