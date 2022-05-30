v0.21.22 - Settler equipment, slaughter jobs, combined trinkets and more

Hey everyone!

May has been a crazy month, with a lot of new people to welcome into this community. Thank you so much to everyone who has played, given suggestions, posted bugs and every other kind of feedback. Even though I have a vision for the game, it is still largely built on feedback from you. So definitely keep it coming! :D

We are now at over 1000 total Steam reviews, which is just incredible. Posting a review is one of the best ways to support the game's development, so don't hold back! Even though I may not give an answer to everything, I do read all the feedback in reviews, on the discussion boards, from the in-game feedback form and in the official Discord channel.

Now let's get to what you're here for, updates. I usually do about one update a month, where I also try to talk a bit about what I'm going to be working on next and the direction the game is heading. You can see examples of previous updates on the game news page. This update is smaller than a regular one. As you can imagine the sudden influx of players required some hotfixes and some other attention. But I'm now back in full development mode. And remember to give the news page a follow too, so that you see them on your library home page :)

Settler equipment has been a long time suggested feature and this is the first iteration of it. For now, this is limited to armor and cosmetics. Settlers get all the benefits from the armor, including the set bonuses. Raids have also gotten some balance tweaks together with this feature. Equipping them with weapons, tools and giving them direct commands like following you around will come in future updates.

It's now possible to configure work zones. Every work zone has a custom name, and in husbandry zones you can set the max animals before animal keepers will slaughter the extra. More custom settings for the different zones and new zone types will come in future updates.

Behind the scenes I have been working on workshop integration, updated Steam networking, better controller support and M1 mac support. These will hopefully start to be rolled out over the next couple of updates.

Some of the other features in this update include:

New trinkets crafted by combining other trinkets.

Forge now works like the grain mill and cheese press (but faster and needs fuel).

New ghost items for showing recipes help in processing crafting stations.

Looting items from your corpse will now try to place them in the previous position.

You can now sleep without setting your spawn.

Optimized the save file parser by up to 95% in some cases.

TNT with levers that generate around minecart tracks.

Travel scrolls will now attempt to teleport you to the shore of the island.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

The main critiques I see are on the graphics and UI, which I agree is the weakest side of the game. I do plan on improving both of these in the long term by getting a dedicated artist.

For the next update, I will be trying to improve the looks of the UI and work on the deep swamp cave.

Until next time,

Fair

0.21.22 changelog

Additions:

Added ability to equip settlers with armor.

Added ability to configure husbandry zones to slaughter animals.

Added Explorer Satchel trinket.

Added Balanced Frostfire Foci trinket.

Added Shell of Retribution trinket.

Added Assassins Cowl trinket.

Added number indicator to hotbar slots.

Added Frost Piercer summon weapon, a new drop by Queen Spider.

Added missing materials loot to snow and swamp cave explorer expeditions.

Added ghost items and recipe tooltips to processing crafting stations, like the Grain Mill.

Added TNT and levers that sometimes spawn around cave minecart tracks.

Added player hunger to settings command.

Added ability to rename work zones.

Added Frost Sentry hostile mob to snow caves.

Added Frost Hood and new set bonus.

Added a small animation for Void Wizard Clone projectiles spawning.

Added command for admins to change other players names.

Added Hungarian translation (thanks Heliximus#0761).

Changes/misc:

The Forge now functions like a processing crafting station, similar to Grain Mill.

Picking up items from your corpse now places the items in the previous positions.

Adjusted the stats of raiders throughout the progression.

Increased inventory of dresser to have 10 possible sets.

Thrown bombs and dynamite now have a flying arch.

It is now no longer possible to fish up coins, giving more room to other catches.

Lunchbox will now no longer auto pickup food materials and food that gives debuffs. You can still put them in manually.

Increased minecart tracks stack size to 250.

Travel scrolls now attempt to teleport you to shore instead of landing in the ocean.

It's now possible to sleep in a bed without setting your spawn point.

Unchecking pause on focus loss now also prevents pausing when opening the Steam overlay.

Settlers will now show in their activity if their inventory is full.

Reduced timer before players are considered AFK significantly.

It's now possible to bind zoom to mouse wheel and have it work correctly.

Cheese press is now crafted in Demonic Workstation.

Optimized save file parsing by up to 95% reduced time it takes in some cases.

Makes default color mode setting vibrant.

Homestone UI is now centered and scales with monitor height.

Cave chest rooms will now always try to generate the door out to an opening.

Saves will now still be detected even if the archive and folder name inside is not matching.

The Pawn Broker can now also be recruited if you have 8 or more settlers in your settlement.

Minecarts can now only be hit by player sword style attacks.

Reduced the drop rate of trapper hats.

Inviting players to teams with invite command now also creates a team if not already in one.

Made it possible to hit numpad enter where you can regular enter.

Settler activity now shows on a mission if sent on expedition or fishing trip.

You will now get lunchbox from EP and ammo pouch from Queen Spider.

It is now no longer possible to get other lunchboxes, ammo pouches, etc. from random quest rewards, making more space for other rewards.

Updated Traditional Chinese translation (thanks 卡比粉紅侵略全球#4185).

Updated German translation (thanks Philuu ❄#0001 and Kyojiwa#1710).

Updated Spanish translation (thanks Sombra#7210 and Mehtronx#1868).

Fixes:

Fixed players sometimes being invisible after using a bed.

Fixed selecting text sometimes overlapping the selection box between letters.

Fixed worm enemies circling players that are dead when other targets are available.

Fixed tooltips flickering when using a mouse tool.

Fixed rare crash when loading levels caused by identifier collision of packets.

Fixed possible crashes with receiving packets from external sources.

And other smaller changes and fixes.