V1.0.1 - Press H key for hint, plus bug fixes

Changelog

ADDED - Keyboard shortcut H to activate hint mode

FIXED - Invisible bees on "Swirl" artwork

FIXED - "Perfect" achievement not working

If you have any suggestions, bugs or other feedback, please post it on the community!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1996420/discussions/