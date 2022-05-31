Environment And Vegetation Update - Fixes And Changes #2

Hello hunters!

We have another update ready to go! In this update we are finally (hopefully) asking Santa to take his flying animals back to the north and fix the issue. We also have a fix for optics which didn’t work properly with snap on face and added a couple new options to improve immersion!

New Features

Added an option to turn off item highlights

Added an option to mute mobile trackers notifications

Improvements

Fixed an issue where optics wouldn’t work with snap on face turned on

Possible fix for flying animals*

Fixed an issue where some bushes would disappear too soon

Visual improvements to the lakes

Renamed HP Reverb G2 SteamVR keybindings

This should finally fix the flying animals bug that has been in the game for the longest time. It was very hard to track and fix so we are not 100% sure that it is so please report any sightings of land animals in the skies!

Your feedback is very important to us and we like to hear it. Thank you all for playing and happy Hunting!

