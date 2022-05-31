Hotfix patch on May 31

Share · View all patches · Build 8835483 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 04:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Howdy!

All you busy Builder bees keeping busy during launch week? We come bearing yet another hotfix today:

Adjusted:

Adjusted the loading priority of dynamic objects, such as bridges, stages, etc., to prevent situations where NPCs go down to the bridge and players are unable to complete missions.

Fixed:

Fixed an issue where, in some cases, the inability to open the settings resulted in the game freezing

Fixed the issue where decorations could be placed even if the player did not have enough gols while customizing the workshop

Rest assured, we'll keep working on fixing bugs as well as adding new content! More hotfixes are coming. Optimization is a high priority; it may take a little time, but we'll do our best to make it happen as soon as possible.

We appreciate all feedback and bug reports, which you can send to us on our Report a Bug forum, in this handy new Google Form, at qa@pathea.net, or on the Pathea Games Discord.

Thanks for supporting and playing Sandrock!