Update 0.8.1

Yarr!

Today we have another small update that changes a lot of things and fixes two of most critical bugs. Movement should not stop early after jumping and should feel much more responsive and smooth.

Another major change was with post processing efects, that made everything sharper.

Changes:

Added decorations to most of levels

Reworked reverse tower area

Changed hitboxes. Ruperts belly is smaller now. (Don't worry. Not visibly! We love him as he is.)

Changed textures in reverse towers location

Added new backgrounds in first location.

Charging is now faster

Bugfixing:

Fixed Bug that caused hard difficulty to not change its properties.

Fixed major bug with blurry textures.

Fixed major bug that caused resetting jump early after charging.