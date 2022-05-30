 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 30 May 2022

A single fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8835180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We kick off the week with a small fix. With this patch, TaleSpire now correctly handles UI scaling when Alt-Enter is used to toggle fullscreen/windowed mode.

Now to see what else we can fix this week.

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link