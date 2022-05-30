Patch 0.4.0.B arrives ( and an end to those thieving shopkeepers!)

Hey everyone, here's the first of the many rolling updates planned for Swords and Sandals Immortals.. Today's patch by no means covers all the bugs and suggestions I've seen on the forums so far ( by the way, thank you for all your awesome feedback! ) but it's an inroads into fixing stuff and improving gameplay!

There'll most likely be another update in the next day or two focusing on combat AI , enemies skipping turns and so on, but keep your bug reports and suggestion coming as they make a huge difference! Thank you!

Oli

V 0.4.0.B ( May 30 2022):

---- BALANCE CHANGES & STAT FIXES ---

Strength now effects ranged damage ( makes sense the stronger you are the faster your arrow might fly )

Agility no longer effects ranged damage but increases Spell Hit Chance ( the more deft your fingers are , the more effective your spells )

Intellect no longer affects Spell Hit Chance but improves total essence (at half the rate stamina does)

Stamina now reduces your chance of falling off cliffs when pushed ( you have more 'will' to stay alive )

Fixed a bug where Wizards were getting +20% extra health instead of %20 extra essence through Magical Veins

Reduced the amount of essence you get each level but increased per stamina ( to make stamina more important)

Increased the essence cost of using skills ( slightly for physical, significantly for magic / sonic)

Increased the movement / jump distance per Agility point by 50%

Fixed a bug where the Unyielding talent made you take double damage instead of half ( ouch !)

Fixed a bug where resetting talents while dual wielding would allow you to keep the weapon in your alt hand equipped

Removed scaling damage modifier on special skill damages

Reduced base hit chance of elemental spells (fire/frost/lightning/necrotic/poison) by 20%.

Increased cooldown time on these spells from 6 to 7 turns.

Reduced hit chance of fart and burp hit chance by 10%

Set cooldown time on all class specific skills to 5 turns.

Changed algorithm for armour values to better represent armour item levels

--- BATTLE CHANGES ---

Fixed a bug where character pose animations did not play on the Spirit screen ( Inspired/Stressed)

Fixed a bug ( exploit! ) where CPU gladiators could use skills even while electrified

Fixed a bug (exploit! ) where CPU gladiators could use items even while immolated

Fixed a bug where casting certain spells while too close to your enemy ( Spiritual Hammer etc ) would miss your enemy and cause the game to stall

---- SHOP FIXES & CHANGES------

Fixed a bug where unequipping items that gave you bonus skills/talents actually removed talent points each time ( no way to recover these for pre-existing gladiators but you can reset all your talents at the enchanters )

You now must unequip your item before selling it in shops. Press Unequip first, then Sell

You can now Equip/Unequip items on the same panel without clicking on the listed item again

You can now buy items (but not skills) above your level. You cannot equip/use them in battle yet, but this way you can at least purchase and stash them for future use.

Items above your level now show up as red on inventory screens.

Doubled the average amount of items available for sale at any one time at the shops

Fixed a bug where the wrong (or equipped) item would be sold when players sold items at the shop (eek!)

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------