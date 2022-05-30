Patch Note - May 31st

Share · View all patches · Build 8835031 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 17:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, This is MIR4.

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

[May 31st Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ World Boss : Violet Demon God Turkan

● Every Thursday at 23:00, World Boss 'Violet Demon God Turkan' will be spawned in random servers.

A sealed 'Turkan' spawns every Thursday at 19:00, and will become defeatable at 23:00 as it gets unsealed. (Players may encounter it by entering 'Violet Abaddon' through the portal located in Phantasia Valley 4F.)

The spawn area of World Boss 'Violet Demon God Turkan', 'Violet Abaddon', is not accessible via Fast Travel with Fast Travel Scrolls or Jump Scrolls. A maximum of 450 players can enter this area. If you cannot enter the area, you will automatically be put in a queue.

If a character dies, death penalties such as EXP reduction, item loss and longer Resurrection Cool will be applied. (No loss of alignment points from PK.)

A large number of Rare to Legendary boxes will be dropped after defeating 'Violet Demon God Turkan'.

■ Shop

● New 'Legendary Spirit Stone Summon' tab will be added.

A new Summon for Legendary Spirits will be added.

Available with Gold or Legendary Spirit Summon Tickets. (Spirit Summon Tickets from previous updates cannot be used for this system.)

Legendary Spirit Summon Tickets can be purchased through the Shop.

Divine Dragon’s Promise Points do not apply to this Summon.

● Spirit Special Summon will be added.

Spirit Stone for Epic Spirit 'Glowing Gem Sparkler' can be obtained through Special Summon.

Divine Dragon's Promise Points from the previous Special Summon will reset.

■ Spirit

● Legendary Aqua Spirit 'North Sea Demon King Sumacheon' will be added.

Passive bonus once summoned : 40 Spell ATK

[table]

[tr]

[th]Skills[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Eternal Glacier[/td]

[td]Increases Max HP by 1000, Max MP by 1000, PHYS DEF by 150, and Spell DEF by 50.

C[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cold Shard[/td]

[td]Increases Basic ATK DMG Boost by 30%, CRIT ATK DMG Boost by 30%, and Monster ATK DMG Boost by 15%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Frozen Heart[/td]

[td]Increases Knockdown RES Boost by 30%, and Stun RES Boost by 30%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]North Sea’s Chill[/td]

[td]Decreases the enemy's Movement Spd. by 100, PHYS DEF by 450, and Spell DEF by 450 for 7 sec on attack. Cooldown 40 sec.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ This Spirit CANNOT be obtained through Combine / Exchange / Divine Dragon's Promise. It is only available from Legendary Spirit Summon.

■ Class Change

● Cooldown of Class change will be changed.

Previous : 30 Min

After : 10 Min

■ Map

● The name of the 'Sanctuary' tab on the Map will be changed to 'Competition'.

● The following 3 contents are included in the Competition tab.

Monolith

Altar of darkness

Sanctuary

● Monolith

The valley Monolith will always be marked on the map.

● Altar of darkness

The Altar of Darkness will always be marked on the map.

Improvements to text on the Tab on the right side of the Map

If summoned: "Altar of Darkness"

If destroyed: "Altar of Darkness - Destroyed"

● Sanctuary

The sanctuary will always be marked on the map.

Improvements to text on the Tab on the right side of the Map

If built by clan: “Sanctuary”

If not built yet: "Sanctuary - Can be Built"

■ Clan

● Requirements to use Clan Shop will be added.

Use of the Clan Shop will be restricted for new members.

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements

Characters will no longer be resurrected in "Phantasia Desert" after dying in hunting grounds in the Sabuk region.

◈DRACO Updates◈

■ HYDRA Payment

● [PEG] tag system will be added.