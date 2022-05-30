Patch Note - May 31st

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New World Boss : Violet Demon God Turkan
- Every Thursday at 23:00, World Boss 'Violet Demon God Turkan' will be spawned in random servers.
- 'Legendary Spirit Summon' will be added.
- New Spirit : North Sea Demon King Sumacheon
- Cooldown of Class change will be changed.
- Improvements to Map
◈DRACO Updates◈
- [PEG] tag system will be added to HYDRA Payment.
[May 31st Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ World Boss : Violet Demon God Turkan
● Every Thursday at 23:00, World Boss 'Violet Demon God Turkan' will be spawned in random servers.
- A sealed 'Turkan' spawns every Thursday at 19:00, and will become defeatable at 23:00 as it gets unsealed. (Players may encounter it by entering 'Violet Abaddon' through the portal located in Phantasia Valley 4F.)
- The spawn area of World Boss 'Violet Demon God Turkan', 'Violet Abaddon', is not accessible via Fast Travel with Fast Travel Scrolls or Jump Scrolls. A maximum of 450 players can enter this area. If you cannot enter the area, you will automatically be put in a queue.
- If a character dies, death penalties such as EXP reduction, item loss and longer Resurrection Cool will be applied. (No loss of alignment points from PK.)
- A large number of Rare to Legendary boxes will be dropped after defeating 'Violet Demon God Turkan'.
■ Shop
● New 'Legendary Spirit Stone Summon' tab will be added.
- A new Summon for Legendary Spirits will be added.
- Available with Gold or Legendary Spirit Summon Tickets. (Spirit Summon Tickets from previous updates cannot be used for this system.)
- Legendary Spirit Summon Tickets can be purchased through the Shop.
- Divine Dragon’s Promise Points do not apply to this Summon.
● Spirit Special Summon will be added.
- Spirit Stone for Epic Spirit 'Glowing Gem Sparkler' can be obtained through Special Summon.
- Divine Dragon's Promise Points from the previous Special Summon will reset.
■ Spirit
● Legendary Aqua Spirit 'North Sea Demon King Sumacheon' will be added.
Passive bonus once summoned : 40 Spell ATK
[table]
[tr]
[th]Skills[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Eternal Glacier[/td]
[td]Increases Max HP by 1000, Max MP by 1000, PHYS DEF by 150, and Spell DEF by 50.
C[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Cold Shard[/td]
[td]Increases Basic ATK DMG Boost by 30%, CRIT ATK DMG Boost by 30%, and Monster ATK DMG Boost by 15%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Frozen Heart[/td]
[td]Increases Knockdown RES Boost by 30%, and Stun RES Boost by 30%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]North Sea’s Chill[/td]
[td]Decreases the enemy's Movement Spd. by 100, PHYS DEF by 450, and Spell DEF by 450 for 7 sec on attack. Cooldown 40 sec.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ This Spirit CANNOT be obtained through Combine / Exchange / Divine Dragon's Promise. It is only available from Legendary Spirit Summon.
■ Class Change
● Cooldown of Class change will be changed.
- Previous : 30 Min
- After : 10 Min
■ Map
● The name of the 'Sanctuary' tab on the Map will be changed to 'Competition'.
● The following 3 contents are included in the Competition tab.
- Monolith
- Altar of darkness
- Sanctuary
● Monolith
- The valley Monolith will always be marked on the map.
● Altar of darkness
- The Altar of Darkness will always be marked on the map.
- Improvements to text on the Tab on the right side of the Map
If summoned: "Altar of Darkness"
If destroyed: "Altar of Darkness - Destroyed"
● Sanctuary
- The sanctuary will always be marked on the map.
- Improvements to text on the Tab on the right side of the Map
If built by clan: “Sanctuary”
If not built yet: "Sanctuary - Can be Built"
■ Clan
● Requirements to use Clan Shop will be added.
- Use of the Clan Shop will be restricted for new members.
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Characters will no longer be resurrected in "Phantasia Desert" after dying in hunting grounds in the Sabuk region.
◈DRACO Updates◈
■ HYDRA Payment
● [PEG] tag system will be added.
- Products with the [PEG] tag have fixed prices that do not change.
Changed files in this update