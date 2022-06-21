 Skip to content

TheoTown update for 21 June 2022

Release 1.10.57

Build 8835002

For Linux and MacOS users:
The source of the storage location path was changed from system wide to $HOME environment variable to support embedded environments like e.g. running Steam via snap.

If your game data is missing you may have to migrate it to the new location manually. That new location depends on the value of $HOME that applies to the game. The old storage location will always be /home/user/TheoTown

📜You can find the full changelogs for game updates here: https://bit.ly/2WAIirB

