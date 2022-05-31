--Additions--

Epoch Rewards - Players in Houses that participate in Glory Rounds can earn bundles of rewards at the close of an Epoch. There's prizes for all Houses up for grabs, no matter who claims the ultimate victory!

Epoch Gameplay Changes - now that Epochs will begin to start and end, we've introduced gameplay changes as the world matures through the Epochs. Perks like double battle rewards or new loot from PvE battles are the kinds of bonuses to expect.

Added a small Epoch indicator in the main HUD UI that when pressed gives a little more info about the current epoch and future epoch bonuses

--Changes--

With the Epoch functionality fully realised in this update, we'll also be dramatically adjusting the currently-placeholder Glory Round targets and amounts to be more balanced (and beatable!)

Turns out Legion marching speed (how quickly a Legion moves from location to location on the Empire Map) was tuned to be too fast vs our original intentions, reduced legion marching speed by 50%

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Aspects of the tutorial could take too long to load or progress, leading to confusion with many new players. Dramatically reduced the idle time in the Tutorial

PLAYER SUGGESTED - As players progress, the Cargo amount you collect from other players also rises massively so the 25 bonus from the Priestess Advisor seemed inconsequential. Raised the max amount of CP gained by collecting other players commodities from 25 to 100 CP, cargo amounts to do this have also risen

--Fixes--

PLAYER REPORTED - House leadership now receives a report notification if an Alliance applies to them

PLAYER REPORTED - Having Fort Cards in play or played during an attack will no longer cause discrepancies of battle results between Attacker and Defenders

PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved an issue that was causing some PvE battles to present differently to the player than being delivered to the server - battle results should consistently match now

PLAYER REPORTED - Vault space for stealing Houses should now update correctly when launching successive attacks without needing to refresh certain UI panels

PLAYER REPORTED - Demoting an Officialis of a House should no longer removed that players Alliance from the House unintentionally