Army Ops update for 30 May 2022

Update 0.1.2 - Bot Support

Update 0.1.2 - Bot Support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Soldiers,

the next Army Ops update is now available to test.

Changelog

  • added basic bot support
  • added server options to enable bots

Please be aware that bots are currently very early work in progress. They don't follow any greater tactics and do not work fully with the UI (Killfeed, Ping, Scoreboard). They will allow you to play alone on Dedicated or P2P Servers and will get improved in the future!

**

Hooah!

**

Changed files in this update

Army Ops Content Depot 672661
  • Loading history…
