Update 0.1.2 - Bot Support

Soldiers,
the next Army Ops update is now available to test.
Changelog
- added basic bot support
- added server options to enable bots
Please be aware that bots are currently very early work in progress. They don't follow any greater tactics and do not work fully with the UI (Killfeed, Ping, Scoreboard). They will allow you to play alone on Dedicated or P2P Servers and will get improved in the future!
Hooah!
