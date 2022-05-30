 Skip to content

RUNES Magica update for 30 May 2022

2022.05.30 패치

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you use more than 2 movement magic, the difficulty level becomes too low.
So changed to apply 50% cooltime to other movement magic when using movement magic.

Some story productions have been added.

