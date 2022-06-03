Update 3 and Reaction Trailer!

Hello Striders!

We’re delighted to see everyone’s reaction to Warstride Challenges! We made a little compilation of your best moments, we hope you’ll like it! Discover joy, excitement and maybe a bit of rage from our players in today’s Reaction Trailer, as well as the warm reception from press!

The Warstride journey continues

Following its recent Early Access launch on Steam, Warstride has already dropped a series of updates, introducing 24 new challenges by adding the Very Hard levels to Chapters 1 and 2, a deadly new power—Stomp, a more accessible Level Editor, and improved UI and functionality with a new main menu and bug fixes.

Even more lands today with 4 new ‘Big Fun Levels’ added to Chapters 1 and 2 in Very Hard, as well as new content for the level editor such as the Carabine! The community has a lot to still look forward to in Warstride Challenges! Read down below for the complete patch notes!

Race, aim, fire!

In intense trials, blast hordes of demons at lightning speed before the timer runs out. Die and retry to get to the finish line and achieve the highest score. Since its launch in Early Access, many players and influencers have battled through the game—their reactions were priceless!

Warstride Challenges is a community-driven game at heart where you can share your experience with others. Compete with anyone — be it friends, foes or streamers — in the Nemesis Mode, where you can race asynchronously in any challenge. The community has also already made incredible use of the game’s Level Editor, with some notorious trials already available to test your mettle.

Warstride Challenges is available on Steam in Early Access. Check out the Early Access Road Map to see all the planned upcoming content.

Patch Notes

GAME

Additions

4 new BFL (Very Hard Crypt & Ruins)

Ruins-16 Very Hard heavily modified (Scores and Ghosts for the level have been reset)

Improvements

Improved tunnel collisions in Ruins-21.

Bug Fixes

The slide animation has been fixed.

We can't create a profile after sending a name request offline

Quick scrolling through the leaderboards jumbles the text

Tab doesn't cycle correctly when using A & E in the level selection menu

Closing the community level window after leaving a level bring back to the chapter selection menu

Bunny Hop II: Main level medals are displayed on the scorescreen instead of "A,B,C" medals

When players have too many weapons the 5th one will not appear in the bottom right corner

Using "Return to menu" in the pause menu should bring back to the Main Menu

Accessibility

New button icon added for when a button is off.

Button icon changes with the color when activated.

The Lever Activation sound is now louder.

LEVEL EDITOR

Additions

Added the Carabine to Weapon Selection.

Added Stomp to Power Selection.

Added Logic to Trigger Boxes.

Activation Delay: Delays activation of all linked elements.

Reset: Removes all linked elements.

Added additional Logic to enemy spawns:

Activation Delay: Delays enemy spawn time in seconds.

Is Optional Spawner: The enemy does not need to be killed to finish the level.

Turret Mode: Enemies remain in place of their spawn.

Improvements

Right-side Panel has been reworked :

New UI (Not final design)

Separate sections for Game Rules, Loadout, and Logic.

Trigger boxes and enemies now fall under Logic in the Side Panel.

Enemies linked to a trigger box are now labeled

Bug Fixes

Load and Delete buttons disappear if the map name is too long

Help panel remains when opening the settings menu

Directional controls stop working after using the level editor guide link

You can overwrite your previous level if you quit to main menu and restart a new map

Can't go back with the cursor in the Submit level textbox

Added helpers are out of step with the preview

Camera and Shortcuts become locked after canceling a level submission.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608470/Warstride_Challenges/