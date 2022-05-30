May 30, 2022 ver. 1.3.4 update.

Hello.
ver.1.3.4
-The proficiency level required to learn a Divine Skill for the first time has been lowered (Divine Skill with a required proficiency level of 10 or less remain unchanged).
-Added a skill parameter to gauntlets and added a slight armor removal effect.
-Extended the timing of the Divine Skill counter by 2F back and forth.
-Changed so that the enemy will repop when touching the statue of God (save point).
-Materials in the journal and weapons that have not been acquired are now displayed as blanks.
-Changed so that when an enemy does not drop anything, a specific material is randomly dropped at a low probability
-Fixed a bug that enemies would get stuck without being pushed if they were near stone monuments.
-Changed so that Band of Ankah-Vaye that have killed Ankah-Vaye are also automatically registered in the journal
-Changed the yield from cultivated Lacus Kelp Mother to 3
-Added videos to Journal, Paper Piece Divine Skill Counter, and Combo: Beginner's Edition
-Fixed various bugs
