May 30, 2022 ver. 1.3.4 update.

Hello.

This is Team EARTH WARS.

We have just made the following update.

ver.1.3.4

-The proficiency level required to learn a Divine Skill for the first time has been lowered (Divine Skill with a required proficiency level of 10 or less remain unchanged).

-Added a skill parameter to gauntlets and added a slight armor removal effect.

-Extended the timing of the Divine Skill counter by 2F back and forth.

-Changed so that the enemy will repop when touching the statue of God (save point).

-Materials in the journal and weapons that have not been acquired are now displayed as blanks.

-Changed so that when an enemy does not drop anything, a specific material is randomly dropped at a low probability

-Fixed a bug that enemies would get stuck without being pushed if they were near stone monuments.

-Changed so that Band of Ankah-Vaye that have killed Ankah-Vaye are also automatically registered in the journal

-Changed the yield from cultivated Lacus Kelp Mother to 3

-Added videos to Journal, Paper Piece Divine Skill Counter, and Combo: Beginner's Edition

-Fixed various bugs

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".