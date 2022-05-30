Patch Notes 1.0.3.9

Visit the Trade Brokers in any city and place an order to buy an item, or look through the list of requests others have placed and fulfill them for coin. Additionally, stop in at your nearest town to have your trinkets identified and their secrets revealed.

Added

Trinkets.

Enchantment Cognoscente and Enchantment Supplies Vendors to all cities.

Buy orders via the trade broker.

Transmutation flux, obtainable in the etherworld.

New alchemy effects. You can now change your height, weight, and age with alchemy.

Changes

Slightly increased the chance of catching a legendary fish.

War Combatant debuff now lasts 2 minutes (was 5 minutes).

You can now make allies while at war.

You will now only get the War Combatant debuff if the target is not a criminal and if they are not local grey to you.

Fixes