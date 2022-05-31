Stable Version Patch Notes - v0.84.281.102

Hey everyone,

Recently, we've synchronized the content in alpha version with the stable one (which is the steam default version), and our dev team also wish everyone a happy Children's Day!

Children's Day Special Content:

Three new decorative buildings - Balloon Stall, Balloon Cluster and Toy Pile are added in Decorative Buildings (Hotkey: Tab) - Items - Toys.

Children's Day themed decoration added on School, Boarding School and Academy. Children now will hold balloons in their hands.

Special in-game events of June added in Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode during this festival event.

Maple Tree Seeds will be gifted at game start in Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode during this festival.

Feature Adjustments:

Hiding nearby trees when building road type structures.

Collectable resources would be highlighted when building Gathers Huts and Hunters Huts.

Optimized the display of selection circle under the citizens.

Optimized the swirling animation of ships.

Optimized the priority of homeless citizens finding houses.

Optimized the initial population and resources on different difficulties.

Adjusted the initial number of buildings and resources, increasing the number of warehouses and building materials.

Removed the save-loading hotkey F6 in Tutorials.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed in some cases of game version before v0.84.275.985 Butchers will always show output limit reaches unless they have been rebuilt. (Errors caused by mods require manual updates of mod creators. You can also turn off the graph mode in Statistical panel, or adjust the production limit of Fat to solve this issue.)

Fixed hidden trees would be shown again when moving the preview model.

Fixed the wrong effect of Build Menu above water on URP mode.

Fixed the Move-in Mode button on Supply Depot.

Fixed the sunk building icons on sandbox mode.

Fixed Fishing Port not showing material shortage icon.

Fixed the issue that people are floating or sinking when walking on the bridge.

Fixed the Great Palace only having half of the selection effect.

Fixed some originally indestructible buildings still can be reinforcement remodeled.

Fixed the wrong building state icon of the closed Sankore Madrasah and Bank.

Fixed the issue that the bank would crash the game after it is coffer remodeled.

Fixed the issue that the mode info can be viewed and game will also crash in Tutorials.

Fixed the spawning of Faction buildings on Easter Island.

Fixed the wrong recipes of food in Gourmet Shop.

Fixed in extreme cases repairmen won't repair destroyed houses.

Fixed in certain extreme cases builders won't go on the construction of some buildings.

