V-Skin update for 30 May 2022

Vskin v1.0.8

30 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:
Live2D corresponds to the IOS face compensation parameter function (VTS+VBridge function)
2D scene object binding position optimization, so that 2D scene objects can be attached to the character more accurately

In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
The problem that the IOS mobile phone version cannot be captured normally after recalibration
Some UI display problems
After the action is started, you can press it again to cancel the action

