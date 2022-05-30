Bugfixes galore!

Just pushed up a build, squashed out a ton of bugs, including some potentially run-ending ones. Huge thanks to N3310 for finding most of them!

In addition, I put up a fix for people with higher refresh rate monitors - initially, I had a fix but it seemed to only work for 60 and 120 hz monitors. People with monitors of other refresh rates SHOULD find it works now.

Also, a slight addition to the previous post: I forgot to mention that Masashige's AOE was also buffed to be a bit longer, and he also has a slightly longer bar, in addition to the fact that he doesn't move slowly. This should make him a lot more usable for high scores!