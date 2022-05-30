Beta Update 2022/5/30

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,

Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata

You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

Updates

Added English names for default characters created when a scenario is first launched or data is initialized, so that the Japanese or English name is determined according to the Steam's UI language.

Fixes

There was a possibility that game would stop if fighting under certain equipment conditions.

In scenarios where the magic effect AUTO, ineffective spells were generated when both spell level settings were set to "None".

In scenarios where the magic effect AUTO, special items were appearance even when the contents of the special item table were none (all junk).

In the "the devoid of apotheosis" scenario, item corruption was not occurring in the effect of specific items.

We are already in the process of implementing the first official English-language scenario.