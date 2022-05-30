Introducing the Watchtower

Protectors of the Light,

In a recent poll we held on Steam and Discord, we asked players what they feel is the main reason they lose in Survival. More than half of all participants answered that it was the unpredictability of the Death Night’s pathing that ultimately brought their Keep to the ground. Luckily, we’ve had the Watchtower in the works for a little while to help remedy this exact problem!

The Watchtower is a new Light building that, unlike the Fire Sconce and Tower, does not remove Horrify or even provide much vision. What it does instead, is show the exact path the next Death Night will follow in a massive radius around it.

This is an extremely powerful thing to know. If you know exactly where the path is ahead of time, you can focus all your resources on the most efficient chokepoint, negating much of what makes Survival challenging (it is, after all, also a game about exploration as much as it is a game about preparation). So, the Watchtower comes with some caveats:

You probably won’t be able to build it before Death Night 1. In this iteration it requires some Iron. In a future update it will likely require a small amount of Dark Essence. Since the first Death Night tends to play out close enough to the keep that the nightmares take extra time to pose a threat (allowing you to be a bit more flexible in your defense placements), we feel this is a fair trade-off for not having the Watchtower available at this point.

It won’t display the exact path until the crystal is revealed. This is to ensure there’s still some time pressure around deciding where you need to build.

You’ll only see the Death Night’s path highlighted where you have vision. The detection radius of the tower is enormous, but the vision is not, so you’ll have to send some scouts or build some other structures if you want to see the entirety of the path.

Now, this means that when you first build your tower, if it isn’t in the lead up to a Death Night, it may look like it is doing nothing. We’ve got some improvements on this front that will just miss this update, but will be out soon.

The most important of these is the Point of Interest indicator. Once placed, the Watchtower will provide a visual clue indicating the direction of the next-closest Point of Interest relative to the tower’s position. This has no range limit, so if all you care about is tracking down Points of Interest, then one tower will get you there.

Hopefully the Watchtower helps alleviate one of the things you, the players, said was most frustrating, without compromising the difficulty that makes Age of Darkness satisfying to play and progress on.

Stay tuned for v0.7.0 in the coming weeks!

As always, if you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

