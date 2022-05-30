 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nuumonsters update for 30 May 2022

New Monsters + Bug Fixes - 5/30/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8833398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED - Lots of new large monster sprites have been added!
FIXED - Fixed the shader issues with trainer intros and monster capture sequence
FIXED - Fixed some issues with NPC wander/look script
FIXED - Smoothed out some of the BGM fade ins/outs

During this update we have also optimized a lot of the systems that deal with the monsters and how they draw sprites. We're continuing to find new and better methods for building games and have been re-creating a lot of the systems that Nuumonsters uses to create a better experience. Along with re-creation of the systems, most-to-all of the user interface will also be replaced and controls will likely be improved as well.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link