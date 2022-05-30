New Monsters + Bug Fixes - 5/30/22

ADDED - Lots of new large monster sprites have been added!

FIXED - Fixed the shader issues with trainer intros and monster capture sequence

FIXED - Fixed some issues with NPC wander/look script

FIXED - Smoothed out some of the BGM fade ins/outs

During this update we have also optimized a lot of the systems that deal with the monsters and how they draw sprites. We're continuing to find new and better methods for building games and have been re-creating a lot of the systems that Nuumonsters uses to create a better experience. Along with re-creation of the systems, most-to-all of the user interface will also be replaced and controls will likely be improved as well.