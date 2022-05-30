Update 1.1

Legates,

This update is the first of many designed to fine tune the balance and pace of the game, as well as address some issues brought to my attention. I have a running list of TODO fixes and improvements, which are well on the way, and will be taken care of before work on the Foundations update commences.

The main gameplay changes to look out for are Service Requirements for officer promotions, and the ability to transfer troops between centuries (to help facilitate the new requirement). Now more than ever, keeping your veteran troops alive is critical.

Update Log: