Hello,

As of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the following updates have been applied to Smilemo.

Guide arrows have been added in Stage 5.

The level design for some stages has been modified.

You can now choose to return to the checkpoint from the pause menu.

Game stability has been increased.

Thank you for playing Smilemo and visiting our Steam community hub.

We will keep doing our best to meet your expectations.